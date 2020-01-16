A group of kids all stood breathless as two lions strolled out into the snow and made their way over to a stack of cardboard boxes. The boxes were covered in brightly colored drawings. Big pink hearts, blue stars and “WE LOVE YOU, HONDO” were scrawled on them in crayon.
All but one box contained zebra poop — the smell of which lions love — with the last box holding a cow bone. The children eagerly watched to see whose box ended up with the bone and which lion would find it first. Hondo was the lucky winner of the bone and quickly hid it from his mother, taking the treat all for himself.
The Idaho Falls Zoo may be closed for the winter, but that doesn’t mean nothing is happening behind its gates. Winter is the time zoo employees gear up and plan out the rest of the year. And they have a lot in store for Idaho Falls in 2020.
On Saturday, the zoo held its second Zoorific Family Fun Day called “Lions in the Snow.” Families gathered to watch a video and hear Cosette De Ferrari, the zoo’s education assistant, tell the story of the zoo’s male lion, Hondo, who was raised by a local shelter dog after his mother accidentally injured him. Then, each family received a box to decorate which would later be placed in the lion exhibit. The cow-bone scavenger hunt isn’t just fun to watch, it’s also “enrichment” to help the lions fight boredom.
The Zoorific Family Fun Day program will now have events once a month for families of all ages. Prior to Zoorific, the zoo did not have a family program. November was the first month of Zoorific. Its theme “Can You See Me?” focused on animals at the zoo who use camouflage to blend in with their surroundings. The next Zoorific Family Fun Day theme is “Mad Scientist” and will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Beth Russell, a local biologist, and her 2-year old daughter Ellen are zoo regulars after Ellen's veterinarian grandfather gifted her a zoo membership.
"I think the zoo is such a great resource to our community, and Ellen loves these new programs," Russell said. "She knows all the animals' names."
This spring, zoo staffers will launch another new program called the Family Nature program. The start date will depend on spring weather conditions. Though the details are still being worked out, education curator Sunny Katseanes, sees this program involving activities such as bird watching and fishing with employees from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
“We’re just trying to get people outside and experiencing nature,” De Ferrari said.
In another first, the zoo is teaming up with Girl Scouts this month. Animal educators will host a workshop with the girls to help them earn badges relevant to wildlife.
The zoo will continue to hold other events such as monthly toddler programs, kids camps, teacher camps, and events such as last week’s murder mystery party.
The zoo is now able to host so many activities and programs due to the new William J. Maek Education Center that opened last March. The 4,500-square-foot building includes three classrooms, employee offices and storage space.
Before the center was built, all the zoo had for education was a tiny building that, according to fire code, could only hold five people. Most programs were conducted on outdoor picnic tables, making winter programs impossible.
“This fabulous building, we are madly in love with it. It has amplified our educational outreach so much,” said Katseanes. “We’ve been able to do a lot more this year than we’ve ever done before.”
The goal with these programs is both to get people excited about animals, but also to teach them about something the Idaho Falls Zoo staff is passionate about: conservation.
“Our main vision with the Zoorific program is connecting them back to conservation and wildlife,” De Ferrari said.
According to Katseanes, younger children may just come away saying they didn’t know lions like to play with toys, while older ones may say they didn’t know lion numbers have decreased by 40 percent in the last 20 years.
“We are playing a huge role in the conservation education of our world. The bottom line is our world is in a huge aspect of change right now,” Katseanes said. “Good or bad, we need to consciously know what’s going on. We need to be informed to make decisions about our behavior and our lifestyles. And that’s a conversation that all ages need to have.”
Other than creating lesson plans and setting program dates, the zoo in winter carries on much as it does the rest of the year, minus the crowds. All the animals remain in Idaho Falls. Zookeepers work on projects such as fixing or painting exhibits. The tropical birds and reptiles are moved indoors. The snow leopards romp around in the snow. The animals become a little bolder during these quiet months.
“We just kind of reconsolidate things, reorganize things, plan for the next upcoming year,” Katseanes said. “And then try to chisel a lot of poop out of snow.