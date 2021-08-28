Thunder Ridge High School students will begin the school year now with nearly 1,000 neighbors after the completion of a new middle school next door.
Bonneville Joint School District 93's Black Canyon Middle School opened Thursday. The district celebrated with a Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony where district and construction project officials addressed the roughly 100 people in attendance.
“Here in this school, like in every other school in our district and in our state, we’ll love (our students), we’ll teach them, and we’ll help them to grow because we know that the future of our country depends on the kids we educate today,” district Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said.
The school, located on 4949 1st St., will be able to enroll just over 900 students, said Principal Craig Miller. The district’s first day of class is Monday.
Black Canyon Middle School was funded by a $35.3 million bond passed by district voters in March 2018. Headwaters Construction Company was the lead contractor for the construction of the 135,000-square-foot building.
The building features three sets of five core subject classrooms with shared hallways on both the ground and second floors. The Post Register reported in February 2021 that the district calls these "pods," and students will spend most of their school days at the pods.
Natural lighting had a major influence on the design of the pods, with the second floor using skylights. Pods on the ground floor will have recesses in the ceiling to resemble skylights.
“This is the newest school building in the state of Idaho, I think that’s awesome,” said Chad Dance, district board chairman. "We also have the distinction of having the oldest functioning school building in the state of Idaho and that’s Lincoln High School.”
The total cost of the project ended up coming out to approximately $32 million. Dance said the district was able to add a dedicated section to the school to help students with disabilities that was not originally planned. The district also plans to add more parking spaces because the project finished under budget.
“We’re really happy with the results and hope that you are as well,” Headwaters Construction Site Manager Eric Albaugh said. “(We hope) this building will be a great asset to the community and our kids for a long time.”
Headwaters also was the general contractor for Thunder Ridge High School. On average, about 70-100 people were working at the middle school’s construction site, Albaugh said.
Many people within the district were unsure if the school would be able to open this year, Woolstenhulme said. The project was going well until the pandemic and district officials considered delaying the school’s opening.
The need for the school proved to be greater than waiting through the pandemic, he said. Rocky Mountain Middle School's enrollment exceeded 1,100 students and the district was at a critical point and decided the school needed to be ready for the 2021 school year.
“I just can’t express enough gratitude for how everybody came together as a team," Woolstenhulme said. “We’re here opening this school on time and it’s an incredible feat.”