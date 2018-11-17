A recent study has identified 171 counties across the United States that are “news deserts,” places without a local newspaper. Seven of them are in Idaho. One of them is Clark County.
The study, called “The Expanding News Desert,” produced by the University of North Carolina School of Media and Journalism, shines a spotlight on the expanding news deserts. The report found that the United States lost 1,800 newspapers since 2004, including 60 dailies and 1,700 weeklies. Idaho has lost 10 over that same time, including one daily.
News deserts describe areas in the United States that have no local news source. It doesn’t refer to most people’s access to round-the-clock national and international news on TV and the internet. A news desert refers to the lack of a local daily or weekly newspaper, specifically in rural counties.
“Local news about a tax increase or a zoning decision is rarely of such interest that it trends (on social media), but it has an outsized impact on the everyday lives of residents in small towns, city neighborhoods and suburbia,” said Penelope Muse Abernathy, who headed up the news desert study. “When local newspapers fail, these communities are often left without any news organization to care about, watch over and report on the actions of the county commission or the local school board.”
Some Idahoans are worried.
“One of the bizarre things about the 21st century is that we have a greater volume of communication and information than ever before with the internet, yet at the same time local newspapers are struggling,” said Zac Gershberg, assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Idaho State University. “In big states with a small population like Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, it does become more challenging to figure out how to service people who live a good distance from population centers.”
Clark County has been in a news desert for decades.
Longtime county resident and newspaperwoman Bonnie Stoddard, 87, says the last paper to publish in the county was the Enterprise-Citizen of Dubois. According to The Library of Congress, the Enterprise-Citizen was sold to J.C. and J.A. Porter, the publishers of the Rexburg Journal, in 1972. It was closed and absorbed into the Rexburg Journal in 1976. Since then, locals, such as Stoddard, have contributed columns for outside papers circulating in Clark County, but coverage has been sparse.
“I don’t know if it impacts the county that much not having a newspaper because anymore everything is on Facebook or social media or online, or in the school newsletter,” said Macoy Ward, District 3 Clark County Commissioner and lifelong resident.
Ward said some county news appears in the Jefferson Star in neighboring Jefferson County. Clark County prints legal notices in the Jefferson Star and the Post Register.
“I’ve been here over 20 years and we’ve not ever had a newspaper,” said county assessor Carrie May. “I guess it doesn’t seem foreign to me. We’ve always just used the Jefferson Star and the Post Register if we need to advertise or do anything.”
Other observers say the expanding news deserts are an alarming trend in a democratic society.
“It’s an important issue that’s central to the free press clause of the First Amendment,” said David Adler, a constitutional scholar and the president of the Alturas Institute, an organization created to promote the Constitution. “The framers of the Bill of Rights had specifically in mind the creation of the free press clause to do two things; to inform the people about the activities of their government and to play the watchdog role over governmental departments and agencies because people could not personally monitor government, so they depended on the press to do it.”
Adler stressed that “without an informed citizenry, we cannot have self-government.”
Lee Shaker, a political communications scholar at Portland State University, told Politico in an April 8 article about how news deserts affect elections and that he considers smaller newspapers particularly important as part of the broader “information diet.”
“There’s a lot that we’ve underestimated or overlooked in how people get information that has consequences for pretty broad things — not only whether you voted in the mayoral election, but whether you trust your neighbor or trust the government at all,” Shaker told Politico.
The Poynter Institute, a media trade and insider organization, quoted a political economist in a study of dying newspapers.
“When reliable local reporting dries up, voter turnout falls, and so does the number of candidates for local office,” Gar Alperovitz said.
To put a price tag on the issue, a study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame found that counties that lose local news coverage have higher long-term borrowing costs and the costs for municipal bonds and revenue bonds increase.
“There are already (studies) that show that there are political consequences or political outcomes, when local newspapers close,” says Chang Lee, one of the study’s researchers. “But that’s not really a direct impact on local residents. We wanted to show that, if you look at the municipal bond market, you can actually see the financial consequences that have to be borne by local citizens as a result of newspaper closures.”
So the consequences are real, but how does a county with a population of 600 to 800 people, such as Clark County, support a local newspaper? The traditional business model of being supported by business advertising and subscriptions does not produce enough revenue to support a newspaper. Dubois, the county seat, has lost most of its businesses forcing residents to travel to neighboring towns to shop.
Adler suggested one solution might be for a few people, such as college students, to organize a press club and produce an online paper to cover city and county government and other local issues.
“It’s better than nothing because it would provide information and there might well be some people with some newspaper background and writing experience and people who are interested in monitoring government,” he said.
Gershberg said another avenue might be to urge online and tech companies to subsidize the production of local news, “because they helped create the situation we’re in.”
“At the end of the day, who serves as our county commissioner and city council member affects our daily lives more than who the president of the United States is,” Gershberg said. “Stories about the city council and high school football tie a community together. You can post things on Facebook about what’s going on, but you need a news resource.”
Stoddard worries about her town of Dubois and whether it will be remembered in years to come.
“All the organizations are struggling to keep alive,” she said. “The ambulance, Lions Club — people are not interested. They have to have time for their sports which is fine but they ought to have time for their community. That’s part of their family.”