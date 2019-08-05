There might not be any ice in the arena but Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association players were still able to learn lessons from the National Hockey League.
Coaches and a player from the Vegas Golden Knights came through the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena on Monday morning to hold a street hockey clinic as the first of four stops of the Golden Knights Road Tour through four of the team's major cities within its market.
The Vegas Golden Knights are the NHL's newest team and have quickly developed a loyal fan base, on the back of a Stanley Cup finals appearance during its first season as a team in 2017-2018.
"It's been so exciting to have a professional team in the area that these kids can look up to," youth hockey coach Nicole Randolph said. "So many of these kids already have Golden Knights shirts and have come to love the team."
Randolph coaches the Mites group of the youth hockey league, which ranges from 4 to 8 years old.
The Golden Knights player who visited Idaho Falls was Zach Whitecloud, who played one game during the Golden Knight's 2017 Stanley Cup run and is now a prospect who may get called up from the minor league next season.
"I'm telling the kids the same thing I was told: if you work hard enough you're going to have a chance to make it to the NHL. It really is attainable," Whitecloud said.
Monday's camp was attended by 75 young players, along with their families and other children who wanted to sit in on the camp. Lehto Ice Arena will not have ice until the beginning of October so Monday's clinic was centered on playing street hockey on the arena's concrete floor.
The players were split up by age into three smaller practices (8 and under, 9-10, 11-12) taught by Whitecloud and a rotating group of coaches. Also in attendance from the team were the mascot Chance, broadcast announcer Dave Goucher and a crew of behind-the-scenes staff.
Danielle Peterson came out with the rest of her family to watch her niece and nephew practice in the camp. She and her brothers grew up playing hockey and the family was excited to have the Golden Knights in the region. They're also eager to see the minor league hockey team that is expected to begin playing at the Mountain America Center being built by the Idaho Falls Auditorium District.
"We were trying to get that built when I was in high school. It's great to have this much hockey here now," Peterson said.
The Golden Knights’ road trip will take the contingent through Billings, Mont., Casper, Wyo., and St. George, Utah, over the rest of the week.