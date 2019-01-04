Overnight delays should be expected due to roadwork near Interstate 15's Exit 98 next week.
The work at the Rose Road interchange near Firth will start Monday and is expected to be done Friday. The contractor will be moving large concrete structures into the median as part of the reconstruction of the interchange, the Idaho Transportation Department said in a news release.
The work will be done between midnight and 5:30 a.m., and a pilot car will be used to slow traffic in the area. Motorists can expect 15-minute delays while the sections are moved. A message board will alert southbound travelers of traffic conditions.
“We are asking that motorists be patient during these overnight traffic delays," ITD Eastern Idaho Project Engineer Eric Staats. "Safety continues to be our first priority."
The work is part of a yearlong, $10.8 million project to rebuild the interchange. It includes widening the overpass and increasing its clearance, reconfiguring and lengthening the ramps, and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be done late this year.
Visit itdprojects.org/rose online for information. You can sign up for email updates by texting INTERSTATE 15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@itd.idaho.gov.