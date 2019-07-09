BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 95, two miles past the north Blackfoot exit next to the south Rose Road overpass, that was reported at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday.
The right lane was blocked for over an hour, reopening around 4:26 p.m., and traffic was backed up significantly northbound on I-15. No injuries were reported. The driver apparently was traveling northbound, went into the left lane, over-corrected, and rolled the car on its top, coming to rest in the right lane.
Bingham County Sheriff's deputies also reported to the scene.
More information will be relayed as it becomes available.