Every Labor Day weekend for the past few years, self-proclaimed train nuts gather in Idaho Falls, hop aboard their speeders and ride the rails.
This past weekend, people came from all around the West — California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington and Idaho — unloaded their motorcars (aka speeders) from “toy hauler” trailers and put them on the local Eastern Idaho Railroad line for all-day or half-day excursions.
Motorcars are motorized, cube-shaped contraptions the size of an average dinner table with mini metal train wheels.
With escorts and paid permission, they traveled to Ashton and back, Newdale and back, and Menan and back.
“From Idaho Falls to Newdale, that's the best run, especially if it’s a clear day,” said William Phoenix of Idaho Falls. He said the rail lines offer a different perspective of the countryside, tall bridges and views you can’t get any other way. Phoenix has been in the hobby riding motorcars with his wife since his retirement as a nuclear engineer at the Idaho National Laboratory.
Phoenix was joined by 14 other motorcar owners and their companions on Saturday. The excursion was under the direction of Joe Schnyder, from Phoenix, Ariz. Before the line of cars, began rolling down the track, Schnyder gathered all of the occupants for a mandatory safety meeting. Every participant donned a bright yellow/orange safety vest.
“Rule No. 1 is don’t run into the car ahead of you,” he said to the group. He repeated that rule No. 2 and 3 were the same as rule No. 1. He said the first safety meeting held on Saturday morning with the group lasted 45 minutes.
Schnyder said that because he is a former Southern Pacific railroad operator, he speaks the language of the railroad and is able to set up excursions such as this on different railroad lines.
“I worked for Southern Pacific, then 2 years for Union Pacific,” he said, “43 years, 4 months and 9 days. When I show them my credentials, they know this is not amateur hour.”
Private motorcar operators are few in number, about 1,400 across the country. Their official association is NARCOA, that’s North American Railcar Operators Association. The nonprofit group is strict and keeps operators safe, legal, insured and connected. They also help organize hundreds of excursions, like the one out of Idaho Falls, each year.
Speeders aren’t particularly speedy. Most of the time they bip along at 20ish mph. The legal top limit is 45 mph. Historically, motorcars were used by railroad track inspectors and maintenance crews to upkeep the rails. They would haul ties and other materials to sites on the rails. Most only have two seats, but some larger motorcars seat more. Now a towed trailer might only include a portable toilet.
"The railroad workers would do their darndest to completely destroy them,” Phoenix said. “One right off the railroad is called ‘railroad trash’ and is generally beaten to a pulp. When people bought them there was an enormous amount of work that had to be done to restore them.”
In the 1990s, railroad companies replaced motorcars with “hi-rails” which are generally pickup trucks with rail car wheels that can be lowered for on-rail use. While motorcars are no longer being built, their simple construction lends itself to ready refurbishing. The smaller two-seater motorcars run on a tiny two-piston engine and the larger machines have bigger engines.
Because motorcars are noisy, occupants wear headphones and communicate like small airplane pilots. Two-way FM radios are used in each of the cars for the operators to communicate with each other and describe hazards and other sights.
“OK, we’ve got a blind crossing here you need to stop and go,” Schnyder said, speaking into his radio to the other following cars. Schnyder was the lead car with 14 vehicles trailing behind. Besides pointing out safety hazards at road crossings, he occasionally would mention things of interest over the radio.
"Neat rusty metal on the left-hand side,” he said. “That’s a ’63 Chevy Impala.”
The ride to Menan and back took all of the morning. Most of the tracks pass through farm fields, but occasionally near homes with people outside taking photos of the passing parade of motorcars.
“Should have seen it yesterday,” Schnyder said. “We were going through people’s backyard. People were lined up to watch us. They knew we were coming for some reason.”
Motorcar operators are also not generally young hipsters. Their average age is between 68 and 70 – mostly retirees.
“This hobby is not for the financially challenged,” Schnyder said. “Motorcars cost $3,500 to $15,000 depending on how tricked out it is. Motorcars are fairly cheap, but it’s the travel and motels. It is more of a social club.”
Besides the expense, there’s also the time involved. During Saturday's outing, operators talked of motorcar excursions to the Grand Canyon, Oregon Coast and even Alaska.
“You have to have a whole lot of vacation time, be self-employed or retired,” Schnyder said.
Most own more than one motor car.
“I’ve got three,” Schnyder said, “and I’m building another one to run on narrow gauge lines. There are some narrow gauge lines I’d like to run in Colorado and Arizona.”
When the line of motorcars arrived at Menan, each machine lowered a pedestal in its center called a turntable. Similar to a car jack, the motorcars were lifted in place and easily spun around to face the return direction on the tracks. Schnyder, who lead the way out of Idaho Falls was now at the back of the line of cars.
The cars bunched up at busy road crossings such as East Anderson Street so all could cross quickly when it was safe. A hi-rail vehicle driven by Eastern Idaho Railroad employee Brian Morgan turned on the warning lights and alarm to stop traffic. Some people jumped out of their cars and started taking photos of the procession.
“They’re all railroad buffs,” Schnyder said of the people taking photos and shouting questions. “They go out of their way to see us.”
Motorcar radio chatter always picked up at road crossings. Railroad traffic doesn’t have the right of way, Schnyder said.
“Crossings can be very, very hazardous,” Phoenix said. “We slow down if we can’t see. ... People aren’t used to seeing these little cars, and they’ll run into you. We drive defensively. If you want crossing drama, Rexburg is the place. We've seen cross arms come down on cars."
For information on the motorcar hobby, go to narcoa.org.