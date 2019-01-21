The Department of Energy announced last week that processing high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) stored at Idaho National Laboratory will not have a significant environmental impact.
This month, the DOE completed an environmental assessment of the proposed usage of the high-assay low-enriched uranium, which contains between 5 and 20 percent enriched uranium and is used in advanced reactors.
Following the environmental study, the federal government will begin to process the fuel, a DOE news release said.
"This will support near-term research, development and demonstration needs of private-sector developers and government agencies, including advanced reactor developers," the news release said.
A draft of the environmental assessment was made available to the public in October, followed by a monthlong public comment period.
The DOE proposes to make about 10 metric tons of high-assay low-enriched uranium to fuel nuclear reactors. Private sector advanced nuclear reactor designs and advanced nuclear fuel designs call for use of the uranium fuel, but no commercial facilities currently manufacture it, the study says.
"Several advanced reactor designers have expressed interest in using HALEU fuel with their designs to achieve higher efficiencies and longer core lifetimes," the release said.
The fuel was generated decades ago in the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II at the INL site west of Idaho Falls, and is stored there now. The Department of Energy proposes processing the high-assay low-enriched uranium into fuel that can be used for research and development for companies experimenting with small mobile reactors.
The environmental assessment found that processing the fuel would have no significant environmental impact.
DOE analyzed potential impacts to soil, groundwater, biological resources, sustainability, waste generation, transportation and non-radiologic air emission. The results met accepted standards set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act.
Radioactive and particulate matter and gaseous emissions are possible, however the assessment found that "conservatively estimated potential radiation doses and latent cancer fatality risks are well below established standards," the study says.
Additionally, the study said processing the fuel would have no impact on the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer, which underlies the DOE desert site.
"The potential for impacts to the aquifer from the proposed action during normal operations is not credible," the study says. "In the unlikely event of an accident with releases, any contaminated soil areas would be secured, remediated and mitigated."