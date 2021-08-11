Nominations for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Under 40 Awards are open until Sep. 5.
The chamber announced the nomination period was open in a Tuesday news release. Nominations must be submitted by co-workers, managers and business associates. The nomination form can be found on the chamber’s website.
Distinguished Under 40 is an annual awards program that honors 10 young professionals under the age of 40 in eastern Idaho who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community and education, according to the chamber.
Winners will be selected by a panel of past and present board members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Last year’s award ceremony luncheon was canceled due to the pandemic. The awards were given to recipients at their workplaces by chamber board members.
Stacy Butcher, chamber programs & events coordinator, said the chamber is planning to host the luncheon again this year in mid-October. Neither a venue nor an exact date has been chosen yet.
The chamber is inviting last year’s award winners along with this year’s to make up for the canceled luncheon, Butcher said.
“We want to celebrate last year’s winners too and give them the same opportunity they would have gotten,” she said.