The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is now taking nominations for candidates to fill five vacancies on its Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Council.
Members of the council typically meet one or two times per year in Idaho Falls to review and make recommendations on project proposals to benefit the national forest. The committee expects to recommend spending more than $1 million over the next two to three years.
“As resource and public land issues become increasingly more complex, it’s imperative that we have a strong advisory board with a diverse background,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee National Forest supervisor. “Our (Resource Advisory Council) provides an avenue for the Forest to seek local input on where to expend funds that will best benefit their public lands in eastern Idaho.”
The projects will include work in 10 counties in eastern Idaho. Past council projects include the Warm River campground bridge installation, the control of several invasive species and many trail projects.
The 15-member committee represents a wide cross-section of interests. The Caribou-Targhee is seeking five candidates to represent interests in the following areas:
• Commodity interests: including organized labor, developed outdoor recreation, energy and mineral development, timber industry and grazing
• Environmental/archaeological interests: including recognized environmental organizations, dispersed recreation, historical interests, wild horse interest groups, and wildlife and hunting groups
• State/public interests: elected officials or their designee, representatives of American Indian tribes in or adjacent to the forest, schools, representatives of the public at large.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others, but the nominees must live in Idaho. Those interested must submit an application form and a short resume. The form can be obtained from Bill Davis at 208-270-2102 or by email at bill.davis@usda.gov.