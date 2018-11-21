The Veterans Mobility Corporation discovered Saturday that its storage unit had been burglarized, leaving the group wondering who would steal from an organization providing wheelchairs for veterans.
An employee was checking the storage unit on North Skyline Drive when he discovered the lock had been replaced. He assumed the storage company had replaced the lock after finding a problem, but returned Monday to learn they knew nothing about it. When the replaced lock was broken so the door could be opened, Veteran’s Mobility officials discovered several items were missing.
Veterans Mobility Operations Manager Nancy Shamel said among the missing items were a generator, two tubs of spare parts for wheelchairs, an air compressor, battery chargers, chair controllers and other items. Shamel estimated the total value of the stolen goods to be between $3,000 and $5,000.
The nonprofit had only recently started using the storage unit. The generator was being used to keep the chair batteries charged in the cold weather.
The Veterans Mobility Corporation has donated 228 chairs to veterans and their family members over the last two-and-a-half years. The chairs were given for free, relying on cash donations and donated chairs that would be refurbished for new users.
The burglary was reported to police and local pawn shops in case someone tried to sell the parts.
“I just think it’s really sad somebody would come along and steal something like that,” Shamel said. “They’re taking away mobility for a veteran, and that’s not right.”
Veteran’s Mobility Corporation can be contacted at 208-351-2967 and donations can be made at 2052 Jennie Lee Drive, Suite 1 in Idaho Falls.