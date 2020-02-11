This summer, Idaho Falls residents will be able to hop on a nonstop flight and head to San Diego. The new Allegiant Airlines route will operate twice per week beginning June 5. For now, the flight route will only be seasonal.
Fares will start at $59 per flight. Flights will depart Idaho Falls at 9:41 a.m. on Fridays and land in San Diego at 10:45 a.m. Return flights will depart San Diego at 11:25 a.m. on Mondays and return to Idaho Falls at 2:31 p.m.
"With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures."
Allegiant is just the latest airline to add another flight to Idaho Falls. United Airlines announced that it will add a fifth daily flight from Idaho Falls to Denver starting in June as well.
The additional flights are likely in response to ever-increasing Idaho Falls Regional Airport traffic. Last year had the highest passenger count in the airport’s history with 352,093. The previous record was set in 2014 at 328,364 passengers.
“These are all numbers we have received from the air carriers that serve the airport,” said Idaho Fall Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “These will be reported to the FAA by the airlines and are the numbers used by the FAA to categorize airports and help determine the levels of federal funding available to us.”
Another response to those climbing numbers is the soon-to-begin terminal expansion. That expansion will add three gates and enlarge the security screening and gate areas by 30,000 square feet. Construction is expected to start this spring.
