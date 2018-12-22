The North American Aerospace Defense Command, aka NORAD, is headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. By using a three-prong defense system consisting of radar, satellites and fighter jets, NORAD is the system, the eyes and ears that watch over us, keep us safe and are ever vigilant.
And, for 63 years, since 1955 — first known as the Continental Air Force Command, or CONAD, until it became NORAD in 1958 — the system that keeps us safe from harm is the same system that tracks Santa and his sleigh.
Wrong number started it all
It all started with an incorrect phone number in a Colorado Springs Sears Roebuck & Co. "call Santa" ad. The number was actually for the operations hotline for the CONAD commander-in-chief, Col. Harry Shoup.
Col. Shoup answered the phone and didn't skip a beat. Right away, he employed the command center's tracking skills and set its sights on tracking Santa. He got his staff on board and, using radar, they noted when Santa left the North Pole and tracked him on his way around the world, all the while giving updates on his whereabouts to the children who called in. And the rest, as they say, is history.
When NORAD was created by Canada and the U.S. as a bi-national air defense command for North America, it kept the Santa tracking tradition alive.
Today, in addition to the phone call command center at NORAD, children and the young-at-heart can track Santa via email, Facebook, Twitter, and through Amazon's Alexa and the OnStar vehicle security and navigation service, said Capt. Cameron Hillier.
Tracking Santa: How it works
Capt. Hillier is a media operations officer at NORAD. He said that in 2017, 18 million visited the website, 126,000 called and 2,000 emailed the Operations Command Center on Christmas Eve. On Facebook, the NORAD Santa Tracker has 1.75 million followers, and 189,000 follow on Twitter. Alexa was asked about Santa's annual trip about 1.5 million times, and OnStar received about 7,477 inquiries.
Maj. Mark Lazane explained how the three NORAD systems work on Christmas Eve. "The North Warning System is our radar along Alaska and North Canada and that monitors Santa's movement from the North Pole."
The radar picks up the movement of Santa, his sleigh and reindeer as they take off. "When he gets to Japan, we move to satellites," said Lazane — the same satellites used to warn of possible missile launches aimed at North America.
"We track Rudolph's nose." Wait, what? The satellites have infrared sensors so they can detect heat, whether it's a rocket missile launched or Rudolph's nose, it's all the same. The satellites are in geo-synchronous orbit, in a fixed spot, 22,300 miles above earth.
As Santa gets closer to Canada and the U.S, NORAD's jet fighters come into the picture, said Hillier. "We greet Santa at Newfoundland," he said.
The radar, satellite and jets used to track Santa every year, "those are the same systems we use every day to make everyone safe," Lazane said.
The Idaho connection
More than 1,250 Canadian and American uniformed personnel and Department of Defense civilians volunteer on Christmas Eve, said Lazane. They are there to answer the thousands of phone calls and emails "that flood in" all over the world.
For the last eight years, a key partner in monitoring Santa's flight around the world is Cradlepoint. Cradlepoint is a Boise-based company that makes the magic that happens in the NORAD Operations Center possible by enabling real-time communication to all the boys and girls who call that night, wondering where the Jolly Old Elf is now.
"The Operations Center is not ordinarily equipped to be a call center for millions of calls," Lazane said. "Without Cradlepoint, we wouldn't have the wireless network we need to answer them all. It allows us to maintain engagement with Santa's audience through social media, email and by phone."
Adam Atwood, vice president of marketing at Cradlepoint, said the company routers run the tracker you see on the website. "It's the Cradlepoint network," he said.
Verizon is NORAD's telecommunications carrier for the job, but "once it's in the building, Cradlepoint pushes it around the building," said Atwood. He is proud that the company he works for and helps get the word out about Santa's delivery route. "I have four kids between 3 and 9," Atwood said. "I use the Santa tracker every year with my kids, too."
Get some shut-eye
In addition to the Santa Tracker, NORAD also keeps a close eye on the presents the Jolly Old Elf delivers with the Gift Tracker. How many gifts does the man in red get down those chimneys and other magical routes? "It varies each year," Lazane said, "depending on how good the boys and girls have been."
Also important to note, said Hillier: "Santa only comes between 9 p.m. and midnight and only after the kids are asleep. We have a lot of parents that call around 8:45, and a volunteer will say, 'Make sure you go to bed early,' and the mom or dad will say, 'Did you hear that? Go to bed!'"