A controlled burn in the Idaho Falls foothills earlier this month kicked off the serious preparations for what could be a busy fire season.
Dozens of local firefighters took part in the June 11 fuel management burn along the side of Bone Road. The goal was to eliminate the thickets of tumbleweeds that had begun piling up in ditches near the road, with stacks three feet deep in some places along
The controlled burn was run by the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville Fire Protection District and the Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association for training and fire prevention. Representatives from the Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management also were in attendance to help coordinate efforts.
"It's also an opportunity to get our personnel practice for a real wildfire event," said Capt. Sean Allen of the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
The most recent forecast from the National Interagency Fire Center predicts a fire season that will be higher-risk than normal in western Idaho, especially during July and August. Eastern Idaho is expected to have a normal fire season this year, though even that would come with plenty of incidents and risks.
Kelsey Griffee, the fire prevention official at the BLM's Idaho Falls office, said that eastern Idaho has already had seven small wildfires this year. The Henry's Creek firefighters have been called out three times to keep an eye on smaller fires in the foothills.
"We always have the recipe for wildfires out here. We average over 100 fires a year and even though last year was slow, we still had 85 separate fires," Griffee said.
The June 11 controlled burn started with a narrow 15-yard section close to the road before firefighters moved on to the main focus, a 150-yard stretch that had slowly been filled with dead brush. Black smoke billowed from the thickest sections of plants as firefighters used the wind, natural geography and hoses to manage the fire.
Allen said that the vegetation in the foothills doesn't retain the water well and will return to a highly flammable state within a few weeks of a major rainfall.
The Henry's Creek rangeland association was created the year after the Henry's Creek fire, the largest in recorded Bonneville County history, burned through the area in 2016. The group is made up of 30 volunteers who help control and prevent fires in nearly a million acres of rural land in two different tracts on the western and eastern edges of the county.
Henry's Creek volunteers rely on controlled burns and training events held by the BLM to prepare farmers and ranchers on how to combat fires. Association Chairman David Rafferty said the group had not had a full meeting with all of its volunteers in several months because of the coronavirus and had fallen slightly behind on new member training before last week's controlled burn.
"We can have men and women on the ground but if they can't communicate with other firefighters in the area or play their role, it could be disastrous," Rafferty said.
The biggest concern for the agencies and firefighters on the ground this summer comes from fireworks, which typically cause several fires in eastern Idaho each year and were the cause of the Henry's Creek fire. Fourth of July displays have been canceled in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and several other cities throughout the region as officials worried about the potential spread of the coronavirus at large celebrations. A plan to move the Melaleuca firework display into the foothills this year was abandoned, in large part, because the fire risk posed by the event.
"There will be more illegal fireworks displays out here, and that's when we have big problems. Those are how many of the fires out here get started," Idaho Falls firefighter Mark Pitcher said.
Griffee said the BLM has seen so many fires caused by fireworks or tracer rounds in the area around Menan Butte that it has led fire prevention campaigns in the area with Boy Scout troops and students from Brigham Young University-Idaho. She and firefighters from all three agencies in Bonneville County asked residents to be careful with fireworks displays they set off this year, even if they are small or legally permitted.
"We want people to enjoy their public lands but we want them to do so safely and responsibly," Griffee said.