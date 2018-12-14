Lawmakers in Idaho and Washington are touting this week’s passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, saying it will provide greater certainty and expanded market opportunities for American agricultural producers.
The Senate approved the legislation 87-13 Tuesday; the House followed suit with a 369-47 vote Wednesday.
The measure, which represents a compromise between the House and Senate versions that were approved last summer, now goes to the president for his signature.
Washington’s entire congressional delegation supported the legislation, as did Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson. Rep. Raul Labrador did not vote on Wednesday’s compromise bill, although he supported the earlier version that passed the House in June.
The House initially imposed tighter work requirements on food stamp recipients, but that language was removed during the months of negotiations that led to this week’s measure.
The farm bill sets federal policy on agricultural and food programs for the next five years and provides more than $400 billion for a wide variety of programs, ranging from crop insurance to conservation programs and food aid for the poor. It also includes several provisions backed by Pacific Northwest lawmakers.
For example, it authorizes the Timber Innovation Act, which was introduced last year by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and cosponsored by Crapo and Risch, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., among others. The bill promotes research and development of laminated wood and other engineered timber products for use in the construction industry. The focus is on developing products that can support structures taller than seven stories, or about 85 feet high.
The farm bill also includes Crapo’s 10-year reauthorization of the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration program, and expands Good Neighbor authority to accelerate the pace of forest restoration projects.
“This bipartisan bill will support local, collaborative groups working to maintain the health of our forests, while also increasing opportunities for our timber communities in the construction field,” Crapo said in a news release.
Cantwell noted that the farm bill reauthorizes her Pulse Crop Health Initiative for another five years. The initiative provides $25 million per year for research and technical support to encourage the production and consumption of pulse crops. It strengthens investments in agricultural research as well, providing an additional $185 million for private-public partnerships. That’s sure to benefit Washington State University, Cantwell said, which is one of the national leaders in USDA-funded research.
Another provision in the bill removes hemp and CBD (cannabidiol) oil from the list of federally controlled substances.
Hemp fiber and seeds can be used in a wide variety of industrial products and food supplements. However, its production has been banned in the United States since the 1930s, given its similarity to marijuana.
Both plants are varieties of Cannabis sativa, but hemp — as well as the CBD oil that’s derived from it — contains much lower levels of THC, the psychoactive component in the plant that makes people “high.”
Even with congressional approval, though, additional legislation will be needed before farmers can start planting the crop. Most states continue to regulate hemp production, if not ban it outright.
Given widespread anecdotal evidence regarding the therapeutic benefits of CBD oil, some Idaho lawmakers have proposed legalizing the substance. However, their efforts have so far been stymied by concerns that the move would open the door to the legalization of marijuana.