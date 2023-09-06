During the 100 deadliest days of summer, Idaho saw 93 fatalities, an increase of 14.81% from the summer of 2022.
From the beginning of this year throughLabor Day weekend, Idaho had more than 168 fatal crashes, with the three-month span that marks the 100 deadliest daysseeing a majority of them. Last summer saw 81 fatalities during the three summer months, while this year has seen 93. Since the beginning of 2022 till the end of the Labor Day weekend, there were 137 fatal crashes.
One of the summer's worst crashes in the state occurred Friday night on state Highway 33, near Tetonia. In that crash a 2022 Tesla carrying four passengers crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer head on.
“We are seeing a lot of distracted driving, people are just not paying attention to the road environment and not paying attention to the traffic around them,” Idaho State Police Cpt. Chris Weadick said.
One of the causes of distracted driving is the use ofelectronic devices while driving, Weadick said. Idaho has a “hands-free” law that prohibits drivers from using their devices while on the road.
According to Weadick, ISP operates on the "Three E's approach" — education, engineering, and enforcement. He emphasized the importance of educating new drivers about the risks of distracted driving, but noted that enforcement is only used as a last resort.
“When we are out there looking for aggressive drivers, and people who are not following the rules of the roadway, those are the ones that we reserve our citations for,” Weadick said. “They're the ones that are causing our crashes, and putting other drivers and people in harm's way.”
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell told the Post Register that thedepartment dealt with three fatalities since Memorial Day.
“Just because we're at the end of the 100 deadliest days of the summer doesn't mean that our message about safe driving goes away,” Lovell said.
Lovell said many of the accidents the sheriff's office responds to would be preventable if drivers were avoiding distractions, wearing seat belts or getting a sober ride home.
In anIdaho Transportation Department report for 2021, 40% of crashes that resulted in fatalities that yearwere caused by impaired driving. A state police news release saidlast year’s Labor Day weekend saw 26 crashes that were caused due to an impaired driver.
Weadick said that aside from police working to monitor the issue, the public has been helpful in alerting officers.
“We arrest and local law enforcement arrest many drivers for daytime DUI, that have been called in by the public because they see these driving actions,” Weadick said. “They're to the point where they're fed up with drivers being aggressive or driving impaired.”
Weadick said drivers can call *ISP or *477 to report a driver that they believe is impaired or reckless, but if there is any doubt, calling 911 is perfectly OK.
“A lot of times we can keep the caller online, and we can get real-time updated information and we're able to intercept these drivers,” Weadick said.
