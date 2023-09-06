ISP vehicle

Idaho saw 93 fatalities from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a time frame known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. The number of fatalities this summer was an increase of 14.81% from the summer of 2022.

From the beginning of this year through Labor Day weekend, Idaho had more than 168 fatal crashes, with the three-month span that marks the 100 deadliest days seeing a majority of them. Last summer saw 81 fatalities during the three summer months, while this year has seen 93. Since the beginning of 2022 till the end of the Labor Day weekend, there were 137 fatal crashes. 


