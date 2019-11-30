Authorities say nine people were killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Chamberlain, South Dakota.
Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board said the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 p.m., shortly after taking off from Chamberlain.
Nine people were killed in the crash and three were injured. The plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho, Knudson said. Theresa Maule Rossow, Brule County State’s Attorney, said two children were among the fatalities. Three of the survivors were taken to Sioux Falls for treatment, and Maule Rossow said their conditions were not being released at this time.
She said the location of the crash was a rural area south of Chamberlain.
“The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions,” Maule Rossow said.
According to the Pilatus website, the PC-12 can be flown by one pilot and carry up to 10 passengers.
The plane flew into Chamberlain from Idaho Falls on Friday morning, according to FlightAware. Its flight log also shows frequent flights in the past month, including trips to Everett, Washington; Las Vegas, Nevada and Nampa, Idaho.
Though the cause of the crash hasn’t been released, Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time.
The NWS said visibility was a half a mile with light winds reported at the airport at 12:30 p.m. There have been no snowfall totals reported for Chamberlain, but Gregory, which is south of Chamberlain, reported eight inches of snow as of 2 p.m., the NWS said.
Interstate 90 has been closed all day from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain.
Chamberlain is about 140 west of Sioux Falls in central South Dakota.