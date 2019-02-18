Retired nuclear workers who are sick because of their work but haven't received benefits can receive paperwork help at a Thursday event in Arco.
Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a "Denial Days" program at the Lost River Senior Center to help workers who previously have been denied benefit claims work through the paperwork so that they can get another chance at being compensated. The group is the only agency helping former energy workers that is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care and approved by the Department of Labor for the work.
Angela Hays Carey, Nuclear Care Partners' claims specialist based in Idaho Falls, said the majority of the workers that she has helped worked at nuclear sites between the 1960s and 1980s. The safety regulations at the time were a lot less strict than they currently are, and it took time for the employees to develop illnesses that could be traced back to their work.
"We realize now that some of the chemicals led to other issues and the radiation is affecting these workers later in their lives," Carey said.
Under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA), any current and former Department of Energy workers who have an illness that was likely related to their work are able to file a benefits claim. The Department of Labor said 307,000 claims have been filed since the act was passed in 2000 and less than half of them were approved.
The majority of the workers who Hays Carey helps in the region worked at Idaho National Laboratory, but others have come from uranium mines in Wyoming and test sites in Nevada. Diseases covered by the act include 22 forms of cancer, from bone cancer to leukemia, as well as beryllium exposure and a handful of breathing issues.
Alan Clapp worked as a pipefitter for 30 years at Idaho National Laboratory before developing lung issues related to his work. His initial claim was denied because he needed more documents and evidence, which Hays Carey and the Idaho Falls office was able to help him get. He eventually received benefits.
"I don't have to worry about the amount of money (my treatment) costs. And hopefully it helps my lungs from getting any worse any faster," Clapp said.
Hays Carey said many applicants are in the same situation as Clapp. Some of the medical issues have no chance at being covered by the policy, but about two-thirds of the workers she sees were denied because of a paperwork error and stood a better chance of receiving benefits the second time around.
"A lot of them are defeated when they come in. They think they'll never get accepted and I have story after story of helping people overturn their denials," Hays Carey said.
Nuclear Care Partners has its main local office at 354 W. Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls and will be seeing applicants in Arco between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. For information on the event or the EEOICPA process, call 208-715-3025.