Nuclear Care Partners is holding a luncheon and recognition ceremony Friday for retired atomic and uranium workers.
The event is free for retirees, their guests, and college students going into careers that might lead them to jobs at Idaho National Laboratory. It includes lunch, a flag ceremony, an honorary pinning ceremony, door prizes and more, according to a news release from Nuclear Care Partners, a group that provides guidance on benefits to former atomic workers who have cancer or other serious illnesses as a result of their work.
“The highlight of the luncheon really is the former workers sharing their stories and history from their nuclear past with the next generation of site workers and hearing what these students are planning for our nuclear future,” Community Outreach Manager Angela Hays Carey said in a statement. “The history of the INL is so rich and vibrant and is best learned from those who lived it.”
The U.S. Senate passed a resolution in 2009 establishing Oct. 30 as a National Day of Remembrance for former atomic workers. Since then, Nuclear Care Partners has hosted events across the country around that day.
“This ceremony is one of the ways we like to say thank you,” said Hays Carey. “We want former workers to truly feel valued, and we commend them for enhancing our country’s security. They sacrificed more than they knew, and we are committed to honoring their contributions.”
The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Nuclear Care Partners at 208-715-3025.