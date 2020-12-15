The number of dead ducks found south of Salmon has more than doubled as wildlife officials continue to collect carcasses and search for a cause.
Idaho Fish and Game biologist Tempe Regan reported finding a total of 107 dead ducks since last week along an irrigation ditch and in adjacent sloughs and ponds south of town starting last week. Initially, about 50 dead birds were found.
Fish and Game’s Mike Demick said six ducks were sent to be tested at the National Wildlife Health Center and arrived there Wednesday.
“We hope to have an early idea of what is going on by the end of the week but won’t know for sure for probably two to three weeks, depending on what tests are run,” Demick said. “We continue to check for ducks every other day.”
He said the gathered dead birds are being held until they determine the cause of the “mortality event.”
Fish and Game has advised waterfowl hunters to not consume any harvested birds “until we figure out what is causing this die-off.” The dead ducks have been reported to be mallards.
“We want to minimize human exposure as much as possible until we rule out avian Influenza,” Demick said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the avian flu can be very contagious among birds and can in some cases infect people.
The Salmon Regional office is asking the public to report sightings of dead ducks and where they are located.
"We have conducted necropsy examinations, and no definitive cause of death was found," said Dennis Newman, Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon. Fish and Game said the number of dead ducks was unusual but that “waterfowl die-offs are common and many happen in the United States every year. Testing for diseases is a routine part of investigating such die-offs.”
Demick said the Salmon office doesn’t have any record of large numbers of ducks dying off in the past.
"We will continue to monitor for any additional mortality," Newman said. "And we would appreciate the public reporting any dead waterfowl they observe to the Fish and Game in Salmon.”
For more information or to report, contact the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271.