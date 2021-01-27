People like success, especially when it comes to fishing — in this case, ice fishing.
After the phenomenal reports, stories and shared Facebook photos of 2019’s monster trout caught ice fishing on Henrys Lake, the crowds showed up for the 2020 season.
The 2020 season is in the books, having closed after the new year, and Idaho Fish and Game has compiled the numbers. People tromped on the ice in droves, but despite the crowds, the results were sort of average.
“There was a large amount of people out there, especially on the weekends,” said Jenn Vincent, regional fisheries biologist with Fish and Game. “More than we normally see. We also saw people spread out a lot more than what I’m used to. We had good ice this year so people were able to bring their snowmachines and their ATVs and get out farther on the lake.”
More than twice the number of fishing hours were spent this year than in 2019, a record, Fish and Game reports. With all that fishing, the catch rate was slower at an estimated rate of .40 trout per hour — less than half the rate of 2019.
“I was a little bit surprised by the catch rate that we found this year,” Vincent said. “I think one of the big players going into that is that we had so many people on the landscape. That would point to the catch rate.”
Henrys Lake is known around the world for its big trout. Anglers can catch Yellowstone cutthroat, hybrid cutthroat-rainbow trout, and brook trout in Henrys Lake. Ice fishing gives Henrys Lake anglers an opportunity to fish the middle of the lake without a boat and with minimal gear.
Fish and Game reports that anglers caught an estimated 27,756 trout and kept an estimated 6,175 of those. The breakdown was Yellowstone cutthroats made up 46% of the catch, followed by hybrids at 42%, and brook trout at 12%. Anglers ice fished for an estimated total of 69,144 hours in 2020 compared to 34,511 hours for 2019. In 2019, anglers caught 44,006 compared to 27,756 in 2020.
The 2019 season was a killer. Vincent said 2019 had good things going for it.
“It was the second year of high water quality and quantity for the entire region, especially Henrys Lake,” she said. “We didn’t have those algal blooms that we saw in 2017 and 2016. We had great overwinter survival and great water quality, so there were definitely more fish and people were catching them. A lot of that word got out last year and I think that’s why a lot of the people flocked to the lake this year.”
And of course, the pandemic played a role. People wanted to get away and Idaho fishing license sales skyrocketed to record levels.
“Anecdotally people would go out and catch the fish that they wanted,” Vincent said of the recent season. “They were happy with the fishery.”
Fish and Game gathered its information with a creel survey during the season, interviewing 154 anglers and extrapolating the numbers across the entire group.
“The average length of harvested trout during the 2020 ice fishing season was 18 inches for both brook trout and cutthroats, and 19 inches for hybrids with the largest hybrid measuring 24.6 inches in length,” Fish and Game reported.