An update to the nursing home ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services dropped the rating for thousands of nursing homes by increasing the staffing requirements to receive the highest ratings.
The new update to the nursing home ratings available through the federal Nursing Home Compare website is the first made under stricter requirements from CMS that were enacted earlier this year. New Medicare standards limited the number of days in a month a facility could go without having a registered nurse from seven to four, which led to 1,600 locations nationwide being downgraded to the lowest possible score.
"The goalposts are constantly changing as far as the staffing levels and quality levels that they track," said Craig Perez, manager of the Good Samaritan Society-Idaho Falls Village nursing home.
The stricter standard may hit even more homes going forward as nursing shortages across the county make full-time staffing more difficult. An analysis from the Kaiser Health Network found that more than 2,600 locations went four or more days without their nurses working full-time.
In the Idaho Falls area, the four facilities tracked by CMS performed well by the new standards. The Idaho Falls Village and Life Care Center of Idaho Falls were graded as "Above Average" for their staffing levels over the final months of 2018, while Teton Post Acute Rehabilitation and Promontory Point Rehabilitation both received "Average" ratings.
Perez said the Idaho Falls village was happy with its staffing results, especially since it was the only nonprofit nursing home location in the city, but said the number of patients per nurse is not always the best tool to evaluate nursing homes with because of how different the needs of each patient can be.
"Just looking at the rate of how many hours nurses are putting is not an apples-to-apples comparison. There are some places that need different acuity levels," Perez said.
The city's Good Samaritan location had the lowest average ratio of residents per nurse in the city in the new CMS ratings but also has fewer total residents than the average nursing home, with around 40 people per day compared to the Idaho average of 49.4. Idaho Falls Village was also the lowest-ranked overall due to a failed health inspection last year, which Perez said would be corrected soon after the new inspection is posted.
All four locations in Idaho Falls reported more daily staff hours for each resident than the national average of 93 minutes. The most staff time available per person belonged to Promontory Point Rehabilitation at 131 minutes.