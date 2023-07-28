Gov. Brad Little, business leaders and community members all gathered Thursday afternoon in Idaho Falls to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Idaho Healthcare Institute.

The Idaho Healthcare Institute, located at 850 Energy Drive, is a unique nursing program that directly partners with the College of Eastern Idaho, Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital to combat the state's shortage of health care professionals.


