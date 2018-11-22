The company that is working on building small modular reactors in eastern Idaho has named the contractor to build the crane that will help put the reactors together.
The Minnesota-based PaR Systems, a supplier of material handling systems to both the U.S. government and private industry, received NuScale Power’s contract to make its Reactor Building Crane.
“When making this important decision, NuScale knew it was necessary to find both an experienced nuclear crane supplier and a true industry leader in remote handling of critical equipment,” Dale Atkinson, NuScale’s chief operating officer and chief nuclear officer, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re pleased to begin work with the experts at PaR Systems, who have over 57 years of experience in the field.”
PaR will perform the design, engineering and precision movement testing for the crane, starting this year and continuing through 2019. NuScale plans to contract out the remaining design and manufacturing phases later.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reviewing NuScale’s proposal to build 12 small modular reactors at INL’s desert site west of Idaho Falls to help provide power to Idaho Falls and to parts of Utah through Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems. This review is expected to be done in September 2020, and if all goes according to schedule, NuScale expects to start building the reactors in the mid-2020s.