On Monday, 17 leaders in the energy, transportation and conservation sectors from across the Pacific Northwest sent a letter to the governors of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. In it, they asked lawmakers to begin developing a long-term plan to address the issue of declining populations of wildlife species in the Columbia and Snake rivers, most notably salmon and steelhead, while honoring tribal needs and sustaining the energy and transportation industries that rely on these rivers.
The letter noted how important salmon and steelhead, which are currently at risk of extinction, are to the “entire Pacific Northwest ecosystem," as well as to fishing communities.
"We are committed to working together to find sustainable solutions for fish and wildlife, tribal treaty and trust resources, electricity, food production, transportation and recreation. Durable resolution of these issues will provide long-term value and certainty for the Northwest regional economy and its communities,” the letter said.
The letter was sent in anticipation of the release of the Columbia River System Operation Draft Environmental Impact Statement, a document that will attempt to outline the environmental impact of 14 federal multiple-purpose dams and related facilities within the Columbia River Basin. The environmental impact statement will be prepared by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration. The Bonneville Power Administration is responsible for marketing and transmitting the power generated by these dams, according to the National Environmental Policy Act's website.
The letter stated that “the scope of the EIS alone is too narrow to solve the region’s complex, interconnected challenges” and urged the governors that more must be done.
A familiar local name among the 17 signatures was that of Bear Prairie, general manager of Idaho Falls Power. Sixty percent of Idaho Falls' electricity coming from the Bonneville Power Administration. Prairie said, while Idaho Falls Power might have different opinions from some signers regarding necessary changes, it is important to do more to acknowledge the impact dams can have on the wildlife population and not look at the situation in terms of “winners and losers.”
“We’re trying to create room for us to talk candidly and try to understand each other’s perspectives as it relates to salmon and steelhead return numbers. … We want to see if there’s a larger solution and larger conversation we can have instead of the traditional path of people with equal frustrations building to litigation,” Prairie said.