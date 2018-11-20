The first significant snowfall of the year likely will arrive in eastern Idaho on Thanksgiving, leading to potentially dangerous roads for travelers after the holiday.
The National Weather Service station in Pocatello released statements on Monday and Tuesday warning of winter weather conditions across eastern Idaho as two systems are expected to move through the area between Thursday and Saturday. The storms will deposit a few inches of snow in the valley areas below 5,500 feet and leave more accumulation in the mountains.
Those areas above 5,500 feet were labeled in the Monday report as having "hazardous traveling conditions" and holiday travelers were warned to pay attention to the weather reports for the rest of the week.
"If you are traveling over mountain passes, either on Thursday or especially Friday night, then you want to be prepared for winter driving conditions or possibly hazardous conditions," meteorologist Mike Huston said.
The first of the two systems will come through the region Thursday and leave most areas in the lower elevations with under an inch of precipitation. A cold front on Friday night will precede the second storm, expected to arrive in the early hours of Saturday and will likely have more lasting effects. The NWS statement estimated that the valleys would receive 2 to 4 inches of snow by Saturday, while some mountain areas could receive 10 inches.
The Pocatello station has issued previous special weather statements for snowy conditions in the mountains, but this is the first warning of the season for Idaho Falls and many other cities at lower elevations. Similar warnings were also given for western Utah, Montana and Wyoming as the storm system moves through the region.