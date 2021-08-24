The documentary film “Ocean to Idaho,” put together by outdoor journalist Kris Millgate, will be shown at Frazier Hall on the Idaho State University campus and on Idaho Public TV next week.
The film tracks the 850-mile course of migrating salmon from the mouth of the Columbia River, up the Snake and Salmon rivers to end at the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River. Kris Millgate lived out of a truck and camper much of 2020 as she followed the salmon during the migration. Along the way she interviewed stakeholders and experts affected by the iconic fish.
The free program in Pocatello will begin at 6 p.m. with a behind the scenes presentation by Millgate, followed by the film screening at 6:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A session. She will be on hand at the Idaho Museum of Natural History after the screening with hors d’oeuvres to sign her book “My Place Among Fish” describing her personal experiences as she followed the salmon migration.
“The homeward migration of salmon to the mountains of Idaho is one of nature’s most epic journeys,” said Leif Tapanila, museum director, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring this film and Kris’ journalistic expertise to Pocatello to discuss salmon at such a critical time.”
“Ocean to Idaho” debuted Aug. 9 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls and will also be shown on Idaho Public Television at 8 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Migrating salmon take a beating coming home and so did I,” Millgate said. “I didn’t want my challenges taking over the screen so I moved my struggles to the printed page and dedicated the film to showcasing salmon. They’re disappearing in the Pacific Northwest and that’s bigger than anything I’m dealing with.”