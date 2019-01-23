SALMON — Odd Fellows’ Bakery is offering bread and other goods free-of-charge to federal workers whose pay has been suspended amid a partial shutdown of the U.S. government that began Dec. 22.
The eatery’s co-owner Craig McCallum said he and his business partner, Ken Korn, were inspired to provide foods from the artisanal bakery to address the ongoing strain that may be felt by furloughed workers in a county with one of the state’s highest rates of food insecurity.
“We were talking about the ongoing, long-term effects of having no paychecks. I know what it would be like in my household if we were to lose our income for another month. We would have a lot of difficulty making ends meet,” McCallum said.
The bakery since last week has daily laid out loaves of its signature breads made with sourdough starter and baked in a wood-fired oven and, periodically, pastries and sandwiches are added to the table of foods set aside for U.S. employees.
The table is near the front entrance of the establishment at 510 Main St. On Tuesday it also featured 25 dozen fresh eggs donated by Frances Mueller.
Mueller, co-owner of Summer Creek Farm Goods south of Salmon, said the eggs were courtesy of her 80 chickens. She decided to add to the bakery’s offerings since she and her four young children know how it feels to mark the shutdown’s fifth week.
Mueller’s husband, a nurse, works for the Indian Health Service in Crow Agency, Montana, and is considered an essential employee, a group required to report to work even though they aren’t being paid.
Mueller said she has been pondering ways to help out others during the shutdown.
“I saw that Craig was providing bread and thought, ‘We should be donating eggs’ — so we did,” she said.
Government employees make up more than 30 percent of the workforce in Lemhi County. About 7 percent of the country’s workforce is made up of U.S. government employees, whose average weekly pay is about two times higher than the average for the county, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. In 2018, the federal payroll in Lemhi County was nearly $2.7 million, or 14 percent of the countywide total of $19.4 million, state Labor Department figures show.
McCallum said more loaves of bread have been taken by federal workers in recent days than when the offerings began. More than a dozen loaves left the table on Tuesday, prompting McCallum to ask his workers to place out more items.
Tammy Stringham, executive director of the Lemhi County Economic Development Association, said it is difficult to quantify the shutdown’s local effects but there is anecdotal evidence that it may be slowing some spending.
She noted fewer customers at the Salmon River Fly Box, the downtown store owned by Stringham and her husband, but added other factors may be contributing, including fewer steelhead.
“It seems like we are way lower than we normally are and that we aren’t seeing those folks (federal workers) coming in,” she said.