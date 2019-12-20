It’s full-on shred for the holidays.
Idaho skiers and snowboarders are in luck during the holidays with 16 of 18 ski resorts in the Gem state open before the New year.
One nearby ski resort, Pebble Creek, south of Pocatello opens today.
Here’s a list of open resorts compiled by the Idaho Ski Areas Association:
• Bald Mountain Ski Area, at Pierce, opens Dec. 26, operates Saturdays, Sundays, holidays.
• Bogus Basin, near Boise, opens Saturday, operates daily.
• Brundage Mountain, at McCall, open daily.
• Grand Targhee Resort, at Alta, Wyo., open daily.
• Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, near Ririe, open six days a week, closed Sundays.
• The Little Ski Hill, at McCall, opens Saturday, open six days a week, closed Mondays, closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.
• Lookout Pass, near Mullan, open daily.
• Lost Trail, near Conner, Mont., open daily through Jan. 5, then open Thursdays through Sundays.
• Magic Mountain, near Hansen, open daily (except Christmas) through Jan. 5 and then open Thursdays through Sundays.
• Pebble Creek Ski Area, in Inkom, opens today for daily operations, closed Christmas.
• Pomerelle Mountain Resort, near Albion, open daily starting Saturday, night skiing begins Dec. 26 Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• Schweitzer Mountain Resort, in Sandpoint, open daily.
• Silver Mountain Resort, in Kellogg, open daily.
• Soldier Mountain Ski Area, open weekends, open Thursday through Sunday starting Dec. 26
• Sun Valley Resort, open daily.
• Tamarack Resort, in Donnelly, open daily.
The resorts yet to open include Cottonwood Butte Ski Area, near Cottonwood, and Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area, near Grangeville.