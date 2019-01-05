A Bozeman, Mont., police officer shot and killed a man Thursday night after responding to an assault at home on the city’s south side.
Eric David Sauerhagen, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford said the actions of Sauerhagen placed the lives of officers and the man reportedly assaulted by him in jeopardy. He said the officer’s use of force was appropriate.
“Last night is an example of what no officer wants to encounter,” Crawford said. “Nobody wants to see anybody lose their life.”
Crawford said the officer who shot Sauerhagen is a veteran officer of the police department but did not release the officer’s name. The officer is on paid administrative leave while the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigate the shooting, which is standard in these situations, he said.
Crawford said a man called 911 late Thursday night and reported that his drunk roommate was assaulting him.
Several officers responded to 3172 Summer View Lane, not far from Sacajawea Middle School, at 11:44 p.m. The person who reported the assault was outside. His assailant, Sauerhagen, was still inside.
Crawford said officers communicated with Sauerhagen from outside the home for “quite a while.” They instructed him to come to the door and comply with officers. Sauerhagen, armed with a hatchet and a handgun, came toward officers at the front door, Crawford said.
One of the officers shot. Crawford would not confirm how many shots were fired.
Crawford said none of the seven officers at the scene were injured. He called the incident the worst type of call an officer can encounter.
“I am very grateful that I don’t have an injured officer,” said Crawford, holding back his emotions.
On Friday, the neighborhood was quiet as agents from DCI and the sheriff’s office poked around and dropped evidence markers around the door of the home where the shooting happened.
Pam Alvord, a neighbor, said she was watching TV while falling asleep when she heard two or three loud bangs.
“This is something that you would never expect in this neighborhood,” she said.
Alvord said she met the homeowners a couple of months ago. She said they were nice and bought the home recently for their son who was a student at Montana State University. A spokesman for the university said Friday that Sauerhagen was not currently enrolled.
William Carey, another neighbor, said he was in a bedroom in the back of his home and was unaware of anything happening until he heard a couple of gunshots. Carey said he went to the front of his house and saw one officer with a battering ram and several others with “riot shields” and guns drawn at the front door of the house across the street.
Carey said officers were very professional and moved very cautiously to make sure everyone in the area was safe.
Crawford said he would release the name of the officer who shot the man at a later date.
DCI and the sheriff’s office are still investigating the shooting. Crawford said anyone living near the scene who heard or saw anything are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 582-2100 and ask to be connected to the detective division.
It’s been almost 13 years since Bozeman police have shot a suspect.
In June of 2006, then-Bozeman Police Lt. Rich McLane shot Gary James Gottfried dead during a traffic stop. A jury later determined McLane handled the situation appropriately.