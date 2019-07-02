Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Idaho Falls on Independence Day for the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, and city officials want to make sure everyone celebrates courteously.
Last year, the event brought more than 200,000 people to Idaho Falls, according to Melaleuca, and more are expected this year. While most of Snake River Landing will be open to the public for viewing and parking during the fireworks show and the celebrations earlier in the day, the landing is private property and some areas will be restricted.
“July Fourth is one of the biggest events in Idaho Falls, and should be a day of fun and celebration for everyone,” said Bud Cranor, Idaho Falls public information officer, in a news release. “We hope that the spirit of our community will really be on display and that everyone will show respect as we celebrate. By following a few simple guidelines and trying to be patient and accommodate the inevitable crowds around town, the holiday will be fun and exciting for everyone.”
People can start to reserve areas to view the fireworks at 6 a.m. Thursday, on public property or at locations provided by Snake River Landing. Any items such as blankets, tarps and pop-up tents placed at city parks, the River Walk or Snake River Landing prior to that time will be put in designated lost-and-found locations. Items placed on private property to reserve a spot are there at the owner's risk. All items must be removed from both public and Snake River Landing property by midnight.
Do not drive stakes into the ground to save a spot, as they may damage sprinkler heads, pipes or other infrastructure. Do not mark sidewalks, grass or roadways with paint or other defacing or adhesive material such as duct tape. Pop-up canopies and tents must be lowered at sundown before the fireworks go off as they can obstruct views. Do not block or interfere with pedestrian access or vehicle traffic or block sidewalks to reserve viewing areas.
To retrieve any lost items left at city parks or the River Walk, call the city's Parks and Recreation Department at 208-612-8479 during regular business hours. The office will be closed Thursday but will reopen Friday. If you lose anything at Snake River Landing, call 208-557-5300; its office will also be closed Thursday but will reopen Friday.
Ryder Park will be open to foot traffic and bicycles, but closed to vehicle traffic beginning at noon Wednesday. The park will reopen to vehicles at noon Friday.
South Tourist Park is the command post for emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department. In order for emergency vehicles to respond quickly in the event of an emergency, South Tourist Park will be closed to all public vehicles, boats and campers/RVs. Please remove these items by noon Wednesday to avoid towing. The park and adjacent River Walk/Greenbelt will remain open for foot/bicycle traffic.The park will reopen to vehicles boats and camping at noon Friday.
Police urge drivers to slow down, relax, concentrate, watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists, obey all traffic laws and not try to drive around or move any cones or barricades.
The fireworks will go off at 10 p.m. along Snake River Landing.