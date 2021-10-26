BOISE — The state may be turning yet another corner on the COVID-19 pandemic as positivity rates and hospitalizations decline in most parts of Idaho, officials said.
State leaders held two events to provide an update on COVID-19 in Idaho on Tuesday. AARP held its monthly virtual townhall, and callers could ask officials, including Gov. Brad Little, questions. Later, officials from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare briefed the media on the same topic.
“In general, we are seeing the trends headed in a much better direction, but still have numbers of cases and hospitalizations that are much higher than what we’re comfortable with at this point,” said David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare during the AARP event.
Despite the northern part of the state activating crisis standards of care ahead of the rest of the state in September, the counties comprising the state’s Panhandle Health District — Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone counties — have continued to show high positivity rates, or the percentage of people taking a COVID-19 test who test positive, Jeppesen said.
Elsewhere in the state, the positivity rate has decreased to 12%, while in the Panhandle Health District, the positivity rate is nearly double at 22%, Jeppesen said later at the press briefing.
Recently, the northern part of the state has accounted for 25% of all new COVID-19 cases in the state, though those counties are home to just 14% of the state’s population, Jeppesen said.
Panhandle residents have shown less receptiveness to getting a COVID-19 vaccine than other parts of the state, said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health. And public health employees who do contact tracing in the region have encountered less of a willingness to cooperate with health officials, said Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist.
Officials expressed concern about the upcoming flu season given that the state’s hospitals continue to treat a high volume of COVID-19 patients.
“We’re concerned about keeping our health care capacity because, you’ve got to realize, that most hospitals are built for peak flu season,” Little said. “And if they’re full with COVID patients, there’s going to be issues.”
This year will be the world’s second living with the coronavirus, and it is not yet clear how Idaho will fare compared to last year, said Christine Hahn, state director of epidemiology, at the AARP event.
“Pandemics are unpredictable and the waves haven’t fallen into a pattern yet,” she said.
There is concern that cooler weather and holiday gatherings will result in more people spending increased time indoors, which could spread the virus easier.
The Food and Drug Administration recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. If the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccine’s use in that age group, it will open the door for those vaccines to be delivered to the state.
Health care providers are in the process of ordering those vaccines for children, which is the same vaccine in smaller dose, Hahn said. But even assuming that children in Idaho begin receiving the vaccine soon, some children won’t be vaccinated and it will take some time to distribute vaccines, Hahn said.
An emerging variant from the U.K., known as the delta plus variant, could also contribute to a fall or winter wave, said Dr. Christopher Ball, bureau chief and laboratory director, who oversees laboratory testing for the Department of Health and Welfare. A person in the Treasure Valley who tested positive for COVID-19 in August was the state’s first case of the disease caused by that variant, Ball said.
Booster shots are now available to Idahoans ages 65 and older as well as individuals who have compromised immune systems, such as those in the process of cancer treatment, as well as people working in professions who may be frequently exposed to the virus, such as teachers. Within this group, an individual is considered eligible for a booster if they are six months from their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Hahn said.
The CDC has authorized booster shots for adults 18 or older who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago. Getting a vaccine booster shot that is different from your original vaccine is acceptable, Hahn said.
It is possible for a person to get their flu shot and a booster shot at the same time, Hahn said. However, if the person knows they tend to be negatively affected by vaccines, they can opt to space them out, she said.