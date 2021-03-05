BOISE — The Idaho National Guard announced the preliminary results of an investigation into the Feb. 2 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crash in which three of its aviators were killed, during a Friday morning press conference at Gowen Field.
Chief Warrant Officers Jesse Anderson, 43, George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, and Matthew Peltzer, 43, were participating in a routine training mission in mountainous terrain south of Boise on Feb. 2 when deteriorating weather conditions caused the pilots to lose all visibility, forcing them to activate an emergency scenario requiring them to rely solely on the aircraft’s internal instruments to navigate, which led to the crash, officials said.
“The crew was returning to Boise when the weather rapidly deteriorated with decreased invisibility due to fog, increased mountain obscuration and precipitation. As a result, the crew lost visual references to the surrounding mountainous terrain,” said Col. Christopher Burt, state aviation officer for the Idaho National Guard.
“The crew was unable to successfully establish a rate of climb that would allow the aircraft to clear the rising terrain and ridgeline. This resulted in the aircraft impacting the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally injuring all crew members,” he said.
The report specified that investigators identified no mechanical failures aboard the aircraft and that the crew had reported inclement weather, but mentioned no issues with the helicopter itself. “It was also determined that all aircraft inspections and required maintenance were current and that the unit’s maintenance program and procedures were deemed healthy and fully functional,” Burt said.
One of the most difficult and dangerous emergency procedures aviators can be exposed to is inadvertent instrument metrological conditions, meaning the inadvertent loss of all visual references, causing the pilots to switch to navigating the flight path and terrain by use of the helicopter’s own instruments. “The most effective way to survive an IIMC is simply to not enter that environment in the first place, however that is not always possible,” Burt added.
Crews train regularly in flight simulators for such occurrences, which can cause a 20- to 40-second delay before the crew regains total control of the aircraft’s flight path, but it becomes far more dangerous in real time, said Lt. Col. Nicole Washington, commander of the 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment for the Idaho National Guard. “In this case, they were really working against the clock,” she said.
Officials noted there would have been about 14 seconds for the crew to fully transition and evaluate all conditions, and in addition, they were wearing night vision goggles. The illumination was already at 0% prior to the deterioration of the weather. “At times, it’s hard to avoid. That’s why we call it inadvertent — we try not to purposely go into that weather,” Washington said. “If there’s anything we can take from this, it’s to look for ways to better train our aircrews to decrease the amount of reaction time and to increase the survivability from such an instance.”
It would have been even more dangerous for the Blackhawk to move into a hover, Washington said, because forward airspeed makes the aircraft more stable. The report indicates that the aircraft was traveling approximately 35 knots to upward of 80 knots (34 to 92 mph), suggesting the crew was trying to raise airspeed while initiating a climb. Their altitude from the ground ranged anywhere from 130 to 202 feet, fluctuating because of the mountainous terrain, Washington said.
As the preliminary report came in last week, the battalion began flying again with two flights a day. This week, they have raised that to four. They plan to fly over the weekend, and next week will return to a full flight schedule. Senior and experienced pilots have been on standby to assist in search and rescue missions, and night flying will resume next week.
The crew followed all training procedures, the report found. Prior to entering inadvertent instrument metrological conditions, Peltzer was on the control, Burt said, but as soon as Peltzer announced he had lost his visual references, Laubhan, who was the pilot in command and instructor pilot, immediately assumed control of the aircraft. However, “It was abundantly evident that they all continued to work together as a crew,” Burt said.
According to the preliminary report, the crew left Gowen Field after completing several hours of preparation for the training mission and continued to monitor and evaluate the weather as they left the base at 6:50 p.m., taking off toward the Nap of the Earth training area, which is located southeast of Boise. The mission was to consist of standardization evaluations, night vision goggles training, and a medivac training scenario.
Laubhan was conducting a flight evaluation of Peltzer and Anderson was conducting a standardization evaluation of Laubhan, with Peltzer seated in the right front of the aircraft, Laubhan in the left front, and Anderson in the right crew chief station, facing out the right side of the aircraft, according to visual aids provided by the National Guard.
The crew briefly conducted several aircraft maneuvers on the assault strip located one mile south of Gowen Field, then departed for Nap of the Earth, and reported no anomalies for the duration of the mission. “The crew reported at 7:45 p.m. that operations were normal and they were returning to Boise,” he said. “This call would be the last communication we had with the crew.”
Twenty minutes after the final call, at 8:05 p.m., the base received a notification from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center indicating that an Emergency Location Transmitter associated with the helicopter had been activated. The device is intended to activate an emergency beacon in the event of a significant impact.
The crash was the third with fatalities involving a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in the U.S. in a little over a year.
“There are inherent risks to the nature of our profession," Burt said. "A helicopter crew is a team sharing in the responsibility of and working toward the same goal — successfully and safely accomplishing the mission. As an aviation community, we will never get over this great tragedy, but we will get through it.”