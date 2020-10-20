The Old Faithful Snow Lodge closed for the winter last week “out of an abundance of caution” because of recent cases of COVID-19 in the immediate area.
In normal times the lodge, operated by Xanterra, would open for snowmobilers and snow coach winter visitors for overnight lodging and other activities.
“Due to recent incidences of COVID-19 sourced in the Old Faithful area, and out of an abundance of caution, we will close our Old Faithful Snow Lodge operations on Oct. 13. This includes the rooms, food services and gift shop at Old Faithful Snow Lodge,” Xanterra said in a new release.
Guests who had reservations beyond the Oct. 13 date were moved to the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel as space allowed or were given refunds.
With the closing of the Snow Lodge, the Old Faithful area will have no lodging options during the winter, but the lodge will be open as a warming area serving food.