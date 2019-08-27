The latest “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” published Tuesday, is predicting “no fewer than seven big snowstorms from coast to coast, including two in April for the Intermountain region west of the Rockies.”
That’s sweet music for ski resort owners.
“That’s a good thing for us,” said Jennie White, director of marketing at Grand Targhee Resort. “(The almanac) is saying it’s frigid and snowy so that’s a good outlook for us.”
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort co-owner Dave Stoddard says he isn't worried about the unpredictability of winter snows as much as he once was with the introduction of the resort's new bike park.
"We're hoping for good snow ... we always get enough snow to make things work," Stoddard said. "We're happy to have the snow a bit later because it's good for our bike park. The resorts that get snow dropping early, that pretty much puts an end to their summer season. ... We anticipate being able to operate the bike park longer."
Last August at this time of year saw an abrupt smackdown of summer with an early season snowstorm in the Teton Range dropping a few inches above 8,000 feet. Although the forecast for eastern Idaho for the next week has highs in the 80s, everyone knows winter is on the way.
“Get ready for shivers, snowflakes and slush! Big chills and strong storms will bring heavy rain and sleet, not to mention piles of snow!” the almanac announced.
For the Intermountain West, the forecast calls for low temperatures and deep powder snow. “Prepare to shiver with below-normal winter temperatures from the Heartland westward to the Pacific,” the almanac predicts.
Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, said the publication was 80.5 percent accurate in predicting last winter’s wild weather.
Winter temperatures are forecast to be above normal, on average, in the north and below average in central and southern portions of the region. Mid- to late December and early January and from late January through the first half of February are expected to be the coldest. The snowiest periods are forecast to come in mid- to late December, early and late January, early February, and early and late March.
"This snow-verload will include storms pummeling Washington state and points eastward across the northern-tier states into Michigan," the almanac said. "For the normally rain-soaked Northwest, this could mean a repeat of last winter’s record-breaking extremes, including the Snowpocalypse that dumped 20.2 inches on Seattle in February."
If you want to escape winter's chill, Hawaii is predicted to be "typically tropical" and Florida to be "nice."
Summer is forecast at slightly cooler and rainier than normal, with the hottest period from late June through early July.
“We are dependent on natural snowfalls that open the mountain,” White said of Grand Targhee Resort. “We don’t have a lot of snowmaking capabilities. The more snow the better. We did have a good early start last year. Early season snow is always good for us.”
For winter sports enthusiasts, the snowy forecast is a reminder to buy a season pass while prices are cheap. Grand Targhee Resort offers discounted season passes until Sept. 30. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort summer prices end Aug. 31. Prices at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort also jump after Aug. 31.