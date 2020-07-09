Road work continues on the Old Pass Road in the Teton Pass area east of Victor beginning today and finishing up next week.
In a public and private partnership on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, new asphalt will be put down along the lower section of the Old Pass Road that is set aside for hikers and bicyclists.
The two-year project began last year with the upper section of the road being repaved. The latest road work covers the section between the Trail Creek Trailhead and just above Crater Lake.
The preparation work for the project begins today and is not expected to impede traffic on the road, according to the National Forest.
Repaving operations are scheduled to begin on Monday and finish on Wednesday.
“During this time, there will be heavy equipment and truck traffic on the road,” the National Forest said in a news release. “Volunteers and staff will be on-site to direct people around the work areas and off of the fresh asphalt. The work will affect use of the Old Pass Road as well as downhill bike traffic coming off of Fuzzy Bunny and Jimmy’s Mom’s Trails onto the road.”
Officials said bicyclists can expect to walk their bike around work areas. Walkers and hikers are asked to seek alternate trails in the Teton Pass area or to explore other parts of the Forest until repairs are completed.
The 108-year-old road was once the main transportation corridor into Jackson Hole, Wyo., before it was replaced by Highway 22. The Forest Service estimates an average of 175 people walk or bike the old road each day.
The repaving project has been supported by donations and a joint effort between Team Jackson Hole, Teton County, Friends of Pathways and the Bridger-Teton National Forest.