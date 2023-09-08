The $2.5 million remodel will expand the current City Hall building in Ammon to include more office and meeting spaces. The project will also ensure the building is complaint with Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city of Ammon approved a contract bid with the construction company ESI to rebuild its City Hall to expand on features and improve city operations.
The total cost of the renovation project will be $2,504,199 and work will start Sept. 18 and end in May.
“The city council determined that it’s really not going to be sufficient for the next 20 to 30 years to stay with what we have right now,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said.
Coletti said that the city council has been setting aside funds for the remodel and that it would not require additional taxes for city residents.
The project was estimated to cost Ammon $3 million, but ESI’s bid was $495,801 lower than estimates.
The City Hall is currently located in its second building, which was built almost 30 years ago. Coletti said it’s time to plan for the next 30 years.
The expansion aims to provide additional spaces for offices and meetings, while also ensuring that the building meets Americans with Disabilities Act compliance standards. Coletti said an elevator will be installed to provide access to the first floor and basement and a bathroom also will be added to the basement.
“It’s a no-frills expansion, we’re basically doing what we think is needed to better accommodate the residents’ needs,” Coletti said.
The west-facing main entrance will be moved to face north during the remodel, according to Coletti.
Those who need to conduct business at City Hall during the remodeling process will still have access to it. Coletti said there may be a temporary move to a different location, but it would only be for a short period.
