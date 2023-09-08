Ammon City Hall

The $2.5 million remodel will expand the current City Hall building in Ammon to include more office and meeting spaces. The project will also ensure the building is complaint with Americans with Disabilities Act.

 DANIEL V. RAMIREZ/ dramirez@postregister.com

The city of Ammon approved a contract bid with the construction company ESI to rebuild its City Hall to expand on features and improve city operations.

The total cost of the renovation project will be $2,504,199 and work will start Sept. 18 and end in May.


