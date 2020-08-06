Members of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend.
The incident involved an off-duty officer. Information in this release is considered preliminary pending the ongoing investigation.
Saturday, August 1 at approximately 10:30 p.m. a shooting was reported at a backcountry campground in Custer County. Witnesses report a group of approximately 16-18 people was camping when an individual unknown to them entered their camp.
An altercation began resulting in shots fired. One person is deceased.
The incident remains under active investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation with assistance from Sheriffs Offices in Bingham and Fremont Counties, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police.
No further information is available for release at this time. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.