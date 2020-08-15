On Friday, August 14th, 2020, at approximately 6:00 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash, westbound on U.S. Highway 26 at mile marker 344.5.
Rick Sutton, 22, of Rexburg, was traveling east bound on Highway 26 in a 2016 Dodge Ram. J Brewerton was also traveling east bound on Highway 26, in a 1995 Plymouth Voyager Van. Sutton's vehicle rear ended Brewerton, and both vehicles came to a rest in the west bound lanes of traffic.
Brewerton was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified. Sutton was not transported. Neither Sutton or Brewerton were wearing seat belts. The west bound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.