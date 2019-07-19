Mooonfest at Crater of the Moon National Monument and Preserve

MOONFEST events to mark the anniversary, all of which are open to the public, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Robert Limbert Visitor Center and from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lava Flow Campground Amphitheater. They will include presentations by astronaut John Phillips, youth activities and opportunities to view the moon through a telescope. Specifically, the events at the Visitor Center are:

— 9:30 a.m.: Presentation and book signing by Julie Weston, author of Moonscape, a historic-mystery novel set in central Idaho.

— 11 a.m.: Presentation and book signing by Roger Boe, author of "The Flows," a book of Boe’s photographs and poems by Will Peterson about Craters.

— 1 p.m.: Presentation of PBS American Experience film Chasing the Moon, about the Apollo 11 moon landing, and a short presentation about the astronauts in Idaho which is part of Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Experience series.

— 3 p.m.: Presentation by astronaut John Phillips detailing his experiences on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station.

— 5 p.m. STEM activities for youth, led by retired park ranger and NASA educator Donald Scott.

There will also be solar viewings on the Visitor Center patio throughout the day. Seating in the theater will be limited and sign-up sheets for the different events will be available at the Visitor Center information desk starting at 8 a.m.

And the events at the amphitheater are:

— 8 p.m.: Kids can earn a “Lunar Ranger” badge by participating in fun ranger-led activities.

— 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.: Boise band Mageñtto will play.

— 9:30 p.m.: Phillips will give his presentation again.

— 10:30 p.m.: View the lunar surface through a telescope.

Parking for these events will only be available in the Visitor Center or North Crater Flow parking lots. Both are about a quarter-mile walk to the amphitheater. People with accessibility needs may be shuttled to the amphitheater sidewalk.