One injured in Rexburg mobile home fire Madison Fire Department news release Oct 26, 2021 At 3:47 pm, Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire of a mobile home, located at 247 N. 2nd W. in Rexburg. One of the occupants reported the fire by calling 911.Upon arrival, the mobile home was found to be fully involved. Defensive firefighting tactics were employed and prevented fire spread to one trailer unit and nearby vehicles.All occupants were able to get out at the time of the fire. The loss is estimated to be near $35,000.Madison Fire Department sent two engines, one ambulance, and two command vehicles. Officers from Rexburg Police Department also provided assistance. There were 13 personnel working the fire scene."We're very sorry for the property loss, but very grateful that everyone will be okay," said Troyce Miskin, Deputy Chief of Madison Fire Department.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. One victim was treated for minor burn injuries.