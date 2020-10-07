The Idaho Parent Network for Children's Mental Health is hosting its fifth annual Parent Network Workshop from Oct. 12 to 16.
The workshop, which will be held virtually this year, is free and open to all parents, providers, advocates, educators, government employees and lawmakers interested in learning more about the mental health system in Idaho.
“Usually (20 to 25) parents gather in Boise for a few days each year to collaborate with professionals in the world of mental health care," said Laura Wallis, co-director of the Idaho Parent Network for Children’s Mental Health. "This year our virtual format allows us to bring those same experts to more families. We are excited to have some very important conversations."
There are two one-hour sessions each day, at 11 a.m. and noon Mountain Time. Register online at idahoparentnetwork.org.
Each session will include a parent who has experience on the topics presented. Guest speakers will include Charlie Silva, director of special education for the state Department of Education; Magistrate Judge Cathleen MacGregor Irby, Ada County Juvenile Court; and multiple staff members from the state Department of Health and Welfare and Department of Juvenile Corrections, Fremont and Clark County Probation, Idaho Parents Unlimited, the Idaho Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health, Disability Rights Idaho, and experts from several universities and organizations.