The Snake River Cutthroats chapter of Trout Unlimited has a deal for anglers.
The club has teamed up with the once canceled Fly Fishing Film Tour to allowed interested anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to watch the film from an online source.
Since the Fly Tying Expo and Fly Fishing Film Tour was canceled earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Snake River Cutthroats haven’t had much in the way of club-wide activities. Offering people a chance to see the 2020 film is its way of engaging people, a club representative said.
“When you see the trailer (to the movie), it’s pretty impressive,” said Rob Knox of the Snake River Cutthroats. “It's just magnificent cinematography. It's pretty cool stuff.”
Eastern Idahoans will have access to the film beginning Aug. 27 for a limited time. Cost is $18 which allows people to view the movie at home or a single digital device. All of the money, except for a small percentage will go to the Snake River Cutthroats for local conservation projects.
“I’m really stoked and the club is really stoked that the Fly Fishing Film Festival went through this effort,” Knox said. “We’re hoping that the funds that come from this will keep us in the game.”
For information on the online film festival, go to snakerivercutthroats.org/how-it-works.
“The Fly Fishing Film Festival is running a raffle nationwide for a bunch of trips and a bunch of gear donated by YETI, Simms, Costa and other stuff, but the Cutthroats are going to do one too,” Knox said.
To see the 2-minute trailer to the 2020 Fly Fishing film, go to snakerivercutthroats.org/event/fly-fishing-film-tour.