Open house scheduled for new Idaho Supreme Court Justice Greg Moeller

REXBURG — Madison County Courthouse officials plan an open house Friday to honor Seventh District Judge Greg Moeller.
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter recently appointed Moeller to serve as an Idaho Supreme Court Justice.
The open house is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in the commissioner’s room.
Moeller will begin serving as an Idaho Supreme Court Justice next month. On Monday, he presided over his final court hearings as a district judge. A new 7th District judge will be appointed in April.
Moeller has served as the 7th District judge since 2009 and also was appointed to that role by Otter.
Moeller is the first Idaho Supreme Court judge chosen from eastern Idaho to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court in 30 years.
Moeller has presided over more than 50 trials in seven different counties during his tenure in the Upper Valley. He also presides over the Upper Valley Mental Health Court and serves on five Idaho Supreme Court committees, including the faculty for training new judges.
In a previous interview, the judge said he was deeply humbled to have been selected to serve on the Supreme Court.
“I want to especially acknowledge the tremendous support I received from my colleagues in the Seventh Judicial District Bar Association," Moeller said. "They were instrumental in providing helpful input to the Idaho Judicial Council and the governor.”
Moeller, who graduated from South Fremont High School in 1981, said he's known many of the people he's served since childhood.
“Although it will be bittersweet to leave this wonderful community, Kathy and I will do so with warm memories, deep gratitude and excited anticipation for the adventures that await us,” he said.
For information on Moeller’s open house, call 208-359-6252.