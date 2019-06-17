Since 1926, Idaho Falls has hosted a professional baseball team. And all the teams, from the Spuds to the Russets to the Braves, have played in the same location.
In 2004, eastern Idaho's only professional sports team became the Idaho Falls Chukars.
According to John Balginy, the Chukars' play-by-play announcer, known as "the voice of the Chukars," the team changed major league affiliates that year and management was looking for a unique name — one that would stick, even if the team changed affiliates again in the future.
Balginy said he recommended the Chukars name.
"It's a bird here in east Idaho and the slang word for a pitcher is a 'chucker', too," he said. "We went with that, and it's been that way ever since."
On Monday, Melaleuca Field hosted opening day for the Chukars' 2019 home season. The Chukars, who started their season on the road, beating the Billings Mustangs in a three-game sweep, hosted the Missoula Osprey in their home opener.
Thousands of fans attended the game, to get a look at the Chukars' new team, made up primarily of first- and second-year professional players.
"Over the years we've had terrible teams, we've had good teams but it's a great fan base," Balginy said. "Baseball’s not that difficult. You throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball. Youngsters can get into it. I love seeing dads with their little kids. I think that’s so cool."
Cheryl Thayer, 59, of Idaho Falls, has been coming to Chukars games for more than a decade. Thayer's husband is a team photographer and her sons worked in the clubhouse as kids.
"I just love baseball," said Thayer, a season ticket holder. "It's a fun sport to watch. My kids have always played it, since they were 4. It's the one sport I really understand."
David Vasas, 36, and Shiree Vasas, 35, of Ucon, have been coming to Chukars games for 15 years. On Monday they brought their four kids, ages 13, 11, 8 and 4.
"They all play Iona League baseball and softball and T-ball," Shiree Varsas said. "So they like to come to these and watch the pros play."
The Vasas family attends six to 10 Chukars games per year.
"I love the atmosphere, I love the family-friendliness," David Varsas said. "It's one of the fun things to do outside of the home in Idaho Falls."
Shiree Varsas said not much has changed in the 15 years they've been coming to games, except for the grandstands.
In 2006 the Chukars' stadium, McDermott Field, was torn down and a new stadium, Melaleuca Field opened the following year — at the same location, next to Highland Park, that the Idaho Falls Spuds played in the early 20th century.
The Chukars, a Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and a member of the Pioneer League, will play 76 games this season. Half of the games will be played at Melaleuca Field.
"We started the season 3-0 and it’d be nice to get a Pioneer championship ring," Balginy said. "My hand is a little bare these days. The last one we won was in 2013."
Melaleuca Field is located at 568 W. Elva St. To view the Chukars schedule, visit milb.com/idaho-falls/schedule.