The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre’s latest show will feature music from as far back as 1786 from “The Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart and as recent as 2017 from the musical “Anastasia.”
The Opera Theatre’s show “Opera vs. Broadway” will have performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls.
The cast comprises 36 performers. The show will be accompanied by pianists. The accompanists are Erin Cannon, Lauren Cannon, Shari Couillard and Joelle Willmore.
Half of the show is opera songs and half is Broadway songs, according to Joan Tallman, artistic director of the Opera Theatre.
“Opera vs. Broadway” includes “solos, duets and ensembles from (20) different composers spanning (200) years,” said Rob Farnam, Opera Theatre president, in a news release.
The concert seeks to draw comparisons between operas and Broadway musicals that have similar plots or themes.
For instance, there will be a piece from the opera “Rigoletto” by Giuseppe Verdi.
“The main character in that opera is a hunchback,” Tallman said.
As a musical comparison to “Rigoletto,” “we thought it would be interesting to use a contemporary show written in 1999, called ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame,’” Tallman said. The song from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is entitled “God Help the Outcasts.”
Many of the songs in the program are recognizable, such as “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl” and a few songs from “Cinderella” by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
On the opera side, the program includes pieces from the composers Puccini, Mozart, Bizet and Donizetti, among others, Farnam said in a release.
But the audience will be exposed to lesser-known music as well. Tallman sings a solo, “Io Son L’umile Ancella” by Francesco Cilea from the opera “Adriana Lecouvreur.”
Though the cast includes familiar faces such as Tallman’s, there are also “a lot of new faces,” she said.
Around a third of the cast have performed in Opera Theatre shows before, but the rest are newcomers, according to Tallman.
“Opera vs. Broadway” includes a preview of the Opera Theatre’s upcoming show as well.
“We have a young lady, (Naomi Ewing), performing an aria (‘Della Crudele Isotto’) from ‘Elixir of Love,’” Tallman said. “That’s our next spring production.”
For the finale, the audience will be treated to the “Anvil Chorus” by Verdi performed by the entire cast. During this song, someone strikes an anvil in time with the music.
Tallman said that the closing number was chosen because of its familiarity.
“Most opera people know it, and it’s the kind of song we’ve heard in movie commercials,” Tallman said. “It’s a tune everybody knows. We just had to learn the words in Italian.”
With songs from musicals such as the “Sound of Music” and composers like Mozart, the program strives to appeal to a wide audience.
The performance is free, but contributions are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.