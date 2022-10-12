Phylicia Fife and Aaron Fife

Aaron Fife (left) and Phylicia Fife (right) will perform “How Could I Ever Know” from the musical “The Secret Garden.”

 Photo courtesy of Roger Evans

The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre’s latest show will feature music from as far back as 1786 from “The Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart and as recent as 2017 from the musical “Anastasia.”

The Opera Theatre’s show “Opera vs. Broadway” will have performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls.

