IDAHO FALLS — Due to continuing severe weather conditions and road closures, operations at the Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC) are curtailed for nonessential BEA, Fluor and DOE personnel. Idaho Transportation Department advises that no personal vehicles are permitted between the junction of US 20/26 (INL Puzzle) and MFC.
US Hwy 20 west of Idaho Falls to the INL Puzzle remains closed for now. Due to delays in MFC shift relief this morning, all evening MFC shift buses will be delayed by two hours tonight.
Those employees traveling between Arco and the Site on U.S. Highway 26 should also use extreme caution as high winds, blowing and drifting snow and a broken snow floor are observed.
For the latest information regarding INL Bus Operations, go to https://busoperations.inl.gov/SitePages/Home.aspx.
