On 12-27-2018 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an alarm at the Army Surplus Store located on Daisy Ln. Upon arrival Deputies met with a store employee who could hear someone inside the building. Deputies found the front doors had been broken open and could hear someone yelling and breaking things inside the building. At that time Deputies came in contact with a male near the front of the store and were able to take him into custody without incident. The male was identified as 46 year old James M. Summers III of Oregon, who told Deputies he had used Marijuana and Methamphetamine and thought people were after him. Deputies were able to search the building and found no other suspects inside.
Store employees identified numerous items of merchandise damaged and destroyed inside the building at an estimated cost of over $5,000. Summers was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Burglary and Felony Malicious Injury to Property as well as Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.