After netting the necessary 825 verified signatures from registered voters, a pro-cannabis advocacy group has secured an initiative on the November ballot to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in an Oregon town near the Idaho border.
The ballot initiative would change the law in Ontario, Oregon — about 4 miles from Fruitland, Idaho — to allow for the state-licensed sale and processing of recreational marijuana within its city limits.
The ballot initiative, which the Ontario City Council added to the ballot Aug. 8, is largely the effort of MalheurCAN!, a pro-cannabis advocacy organization led by resident Jim Forrester. In order to place the initiative on the ballot, the group had to secure 825 verified signatures from registered voters in the city. The group did so in August, according to Adam Brown, Ontario’s city manager. The initiative allows the city to impose a 3 percent tax on the sale of marijuana.
Recreational marijuana sale and use has been legal in Oregon under state law since 2015. Some municipalities and counties maintained their marijuana ban even after that, however, and Malheur County — home to Ontario — was one of those counties.
Although it was legal to possess and consume marijuana in Ontario, it remains illegal to sell the drug recreationally. That’s the law Forrester and MalheurCAN! are aiming to change.
Forrester said Ontario is struggling to fund public services, such as those for veterans and the elderly, and the 3 percent tax on marijuana sales would help generate revenue for the city. Ontario’s population is about 11,000.
The two dispensaries in Huntington, Oregon — 30 miles to the north of Ontario — counted $12.7 million so far this year in June, he said, quoting an article in the Malheur Enterprise. That evened out to about $750,000 in tax revenue for the city — and Huntington is home to only 440 people. He believes marijuana sales in Ontario could produce at least as much tax revenue.
Forrester said he does not advocate for the trafficking of marijuana across the border, but pointed out there was little that dispensary owners could do to prevent it.
Border towns are always the settings of some degree of trafficking, he added, and cited the example of Oregon teens buying cigarettes in Idaho — where the legal age to purchase tobacco is 18 — and bringing it back to Oregon, where people must be 21 years of age.
“It doesn’t matter what the substance or the product is,” Forrester said.
Still, police say legally purchased recreational marijuana is making an appearance in Idaho.
Roger Lanier, operations captain of the Moscow Police Department, said officers in the Idaho panhandle town didn’t necessarily see an increase in marijuana-related incidents once the drug was legalized in neighboring Washington. The marijuana they do see, though, appears to come from those Washington dispensaries, rather than the street-level dealers of years past.
Chad Huff, the sheriff of Payette County, which borders Ontario, said his deputies also see people bring marijuana from Oregon and Washington across the border to Idaho.
To that end, recreational marijuana in Ontario wouldn’t change how his officers conduct themselves. Deputies will continue to enforce Idaho’s drug laws, which criminalize the possession of marijuana, although he said deputies probably won’t arrest people who have less than 3 ounces of the drug.
“Enforcement might mean writing a citation versus putting someone in jail,” Huff said, citing the crowded conditions in local jails.
Payette County deputies have discretion to arrest a person when they feel it is necessary, Huff said. If they catch the same person with marijuana multiple times, however, it might be necessary to arrest them, he pointed out.
Dustin Newman, who is the police chief of Baker City — a town in the same county as Huntington — said he knows many people come from Idaho to buy marijuana.
“We’ll see (about) 400 cars down there a day coming out of Idaho,” he said.
Baker City, where Newman works, has not legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. But its legalization in neighboring communities has still affected the town.
“Where we see it the most is in kids,” Newman said. “Back in the day, if parents had (marijuana) in the house, they hid it in the closet. Nowadays it sits on the counter, and kids are taking it, and it ends up at school.”
Newman said he’s seen children as young as fifth grade in possession of the drug.
Forrester knows marijuana isn’t harmless for children. He doesn’t advocate for its use among juveniles.
He also cited multiple studies showing no increase — or even a decrease — in marijuana use among teens. A 2017 Oregon Health Authority report found that while teen use of marijuana is slightly higher than the national average, it has changed little in the past six years.
A petition similar to the one in Ontario to secure an initiative on Malheur County ballots in November failed earlier this month when it did not receive the necessary signatures, the Argus Observer reported.
In Ontario, however, the debate is still alive.
“I really couldn’t guess which way it’s going to go,” Brown said, adding he’s heard both from voters who are in favor of and against the recreational sale of marijuana in their town.
Forrester said officials on Tuesday night defined the restrictions on where a business owner might open a dispensary, ensuring it is, for example, an adequate distance from the nearest school.
“(We were) making sure we had something in place to allow for responsible regulations,” he said.
Elections in Oregon are done by mail. Ballots must be mailed by Oct. 30 or dropped off by hand in ballot boxes by 8 p.m. Nov. 6. If the initiative passes, a dispensary could legally open in the town as early as January.