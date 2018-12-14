The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Clen Atchley of Ashton reached a settlement Wednesday, following the work-related death of a man employed by Atchley.
Last month, OSHA fined Flying "A" Ranch Inc., Atchley's company, $20,969 for safety violations that led to the death of Fernando Romero Martinez.
A settlement, signed by Atchley and U.S. Department of Labor area director David Kearns, reduced the fine to $15,522, after two separate violations were combined. Additionally, the parties agreed to change the recipient of the penalties from Flying "A" Ranch Inc. to Atchley himself.
Atchley declined to comment on the settlement. He said Martinez's death was "a very sad, unfortunate and tragic accident."
On Sept. 4, Martinez, 27, of Ashton, was connecting pipes in an irrigation trench — ranging in depth from 7 to 10 feet — when the trench collapsed, burying him alive.
Police found Martinez’s body, after an hourslong search, and pronounced him dead on the scene, according to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release.
An OSHA investigation of the incident found the following safety violations:
First, the employer did not instruct employees on methods to avoid potential cave-in hazards, prior to the project, and the employer did not ensure a “competent person” inspected the trenches, prior to the project and throughout the shift.
Second, employees did not use a ladder to enter and exit the trench. Instead, they jumped in and climbed out.
And lastly, excavated materials, or dug-up soil — which could weigh between 17,800 and 33,000 pounds — was not at least 2 feet back from the trench and a protective system was not in place in the event of a trench collapse.
The settlement agreement stated "(none) of the foregoing agreements, statements, stipulations, and actions taken by The Employer shall be deemed an admission by The Employer of the allegations(s) contained within the citation(s) and notification(s) of penalty."
As part of the settlement agreement Atchley agreed to "contact a qualified safety and health professional within 15 working days" of the date of the agreement in order to schedule their services to conduct a complete audit of the worksite and employee safety and health management program.
Atchley also is to provide written documentation that the safety and health audit has been conducted, the settlement agreement said.